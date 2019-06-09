Road closed due to police incident in Sheffield suburb
A road has been closed due to a police incident in a Sheffield suburb.
By Alana Roberts
Sunday, 09 June, 2019, 10:06
Streets ahead said that Stannington Road, near to Oldfield Road in Stannington, was closed this morning due to the incident.
They urged motorists to keep up to date on Twitter for when the road would reopen.
There have been reports of a collision however this has not yet been confirmed by police.
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information and we will update you as soon as we get this.
Residents are reporting a large police presence in the area.
More to follow.