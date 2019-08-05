Road blocked and buses diverted due to crash in Sheffield

A Sheffield road is currently blocked and buses are being diverted following a crash this morning.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 09:48
Barrow Road, Wincobank (google)

The incident took place on Barrow Road, in Wincobank earlier today.

Read More

Read More
Boy, 6, now in 'critical but stable' condition after being 'thrown' from Tate Modern viewing gallery

A spokesperson for First South Yorkshire said their 36 and 3 bus services were currently being blocked as a result.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

“Barrow Road & Tyler Street / Fife Street are both blocked by an non bus RTC’s. 3 services diverted via 3a route both directions,” the spokesperson said on Twitter.

They added: “36 diverted via Blackburn Road / Meadowhall Road / Meadowhall Interchange / Meadowhall Road / Jenkin Road both directions.”

More to follow.