A railway company has issued a travel warning ahead of a strike day next week as members from union Aslef and RMT walk out over an ongoing pay dispute between railway workers and the government.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) said there will be no train services in Sheffield next Friday (May 12) as it specifically affects train drivers working for the company. The strikes, the firm said, will also affect other train operating companies and their services across the country.

On Saturday (May 13), EMR said its services will be “significantly reduced” with trains only running between 7am to 7pm, with the last departures starting between 3pm and 4.30pm. This is set to cause travel chaos for those heading to the Eurovision Song Contest and a sporting event.

Rail passengers are therefore advised to travel if “absolutely necessary” and should be aware that strike action will affect other routes across the country - with very limited services running across the whole rail network, the company said.

Will Rogers, Managing Director for East Midlands Railway, said: "Unfortunately, we will be unable to run any services next Friday and only a limited number on Saturday, 13 May. On Saturday, we are advising customers to plan ahead and only travel by rail if absolutely necessary.

"Customers are also strongly advised to check when the time of their last train is before setting off and understand how the strike action affects their whole journey."

Over a dozen train operators’ drivers will strike on Friday (May 12), Wednesday (May 31), and Saturday (June 3). An overtime ban will also be implemented. The RMT has planned a strike for members of 14 train companies on Saturday (May 13).

Tens of millions of train passengers have had trouble getting where they need to go every day since June 2022 due to countrywide rail strikes over a complex web of conflicts involving pay, job security, and work conditions. Frequent stoppages have caused significant delays and made it impossible to plan ahead for travel.

In total, the RMT, the largest rail union, has gone on strike for 24 days so far, while Aslef has gone on strike eight times. On all the strike dates, the vast majority of services in Scotland and Wales will operate normally as ScotRail and Transport for Wales are not involved in the dispute with Aslef.

EMR’s Changes to services

May 12 - no services

May 13 - services between 7am and 7pm (services to start later and finish earlier than usual)

EMR Intercity

One Train Per Hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras

One Train Per Hour between Sheffield and London St Pancras

EMR Connect

One Train Per Hour between Corby and London St Pancras

EMR Regional

One Train per Hour between Derby and Matlock

One Train per Hour between Derby and Nottingham

One Train per Hour between Sheffield and Nottingham

One Train per Hour between Leicester and Lincoln (Stopping Service)

One Train per Hour between Mansfield Woodhouse and Nottingham

One Train per Hour between Nottingham and Grantham

All other lines of route will be closed and no Rail Replacement Bus services will be provided.