Rivelin Valley Road police incident: Emergency services explain closure of major Sheffield road
South Yorkshire Police closed the road after getting a call from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service on Friday evening, with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue also called to the scene.
It has been confirmed that a man was injured, and taken to hospital after the incident.
Eyewitnesses had described police cars and fire engines heading to the location with their blue lights and sirens switched on.
Police have now issued a statement to explain why the road, a major route which takes traffic from Malin Bridge all the way to the A57 and towards the Snake Pass, had to be closed.
They said: “We, in addition to South Yorkshire Fire Service, responded to reports from the Ambulance Service of a concern for the safety of a man on Rivelin Valley Road at 6.40pm on Friday (21 June).”
“The man was brought to safety and taken to hospital with injuries that are not life threatening or life-altering.”
