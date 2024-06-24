Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major Sheffield road was sealed off by emergency services, after concerns were raised about a man at the location.

It has been confirmed that a man was injured, and taken to hospital after the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eyewitnesses had described police cars and fire engines heading to the location with their blue lights and sirens switched on.

Police have now issued a statement to explain why the road, a major route which takes traffic from Malin Bridge all the way to the A57 and towards the Snake Pass, had to be closed.

They said: “We, in addition to South Yorkshire Fire Service, responded to reports from the Ambulance Service of a concern for the safety of a man on Rivelin Valley Road at 6.40pm on Friday (21 June).”