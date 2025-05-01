Ringinglow Road: Busy route from Ecclesall Road to Peaks closed for over two weeks for roadworks

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 1st May 2025, 11:29 BST
A busy road from a Sheffield suburb to the Peak District is set to be closed for two weeks.

Ringinglow Road is due to close today (Thursday, May 1) until Monday, May 19, according to Sheffield City Council’s roadworks website.

The works are required by Amey, the council’s private sector road maintenance partner.

Ringinglow Road is set to close until May 19, the council's website states.Ringinglow Road is set to close until May 19, the council's website states.
Ringinglow Road is set to close until May 19, the council's website states. | Google

A second notice on the roadworks portal shows the section above Ringinglow hamlet closed from today until Thursday, May 15.

A yellow road sign on Ringinglow Road shows a third date. It states: “Road closed here for highway works. No access during these works from 14th May for 10 days Monday to Friday 9.30am to 2.30pm. Parking will be prohibited. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

It also gives the council’s general enquiries number: 0114 2734567.

Ringinglow Road continues in a straight line to Ringinglow Hamlet, home of the Norfolk Arms, and the Peak District.Ringinglow Road continues in a straight line to Ringinglow Hamlet, home of the Norfolk Arms, and the Peak District.
Ringinglow Road continues in a straight line to Ringinglow Hamlet, home of the Norfolk Arms, and the Peak District. | Google

Ringinglow Road connects Ecclesall Road South with Bents Green shops, passing High Storrs School, before heading in a straight line to the hamlet of Ringinglow, home of the Norfolk Arms pub, and continuing into the Peak District and Burbage valley.

Ringinglow Road is popular with cyclists and a two-week closure would see a boom in riders on the route, similar to that seen when the Snake Pass is closed.

