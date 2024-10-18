Ridgeway Road crash Manor Top: Traffic chaos after crash on major Sheffield route
Traffic jams backing up for a mile have been described, and trams are running late after a crash which happened early this morning near Manor Top.
South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.
The AA has desribed the road as partially blocked with queueing traffic for one mile due to crash on A6102 Ridgeway Road, northbound near Asda.
The incident has been described as ‘ongoing since around 7am’.
The tram operator, South Yorkshire Supertram, said on social media: “Due to a road traffic accident in the Manor Top area, blue and purple route trams are suffering delays of up to 15 minutes.
“Apologies if you are affected.”
