Retired Pacer trains should be turned into soft play for autistic learners, say Leeds schoolchildren

It has since emerged that, despite promises the Pacers would be scrapped by the end of the year, technical faults with new rolling stock mean a small number will still be running in 2020.Rolling stock company Porterbrook is supporting the competition by making three Pacer carriages available to be converted to serve communities in a new way off the rail network. And schoolchildren from St. Catherine’s Primary School in Bolton were among the first to pitch their ideas to Mr Jones, as they drew up their ideas for how the Pacers could be useful in the future.One pupil, Freya, nine, showed the minister her idea for the ‘time traveller train’, a museum and classroom where people could learn about the history of Bolton. Millie, nine, suggested using an old carriage for a kitchen and pizza stand, while Lauren, nine, wanted to convert a Pacer into a greenhouse to grow vegetables.A statement by Carr Manor Community School in Leeds said pupils were "excited about the opportunity to enter this competition". It added: "Our vision would be to give a Pacer carriage a new lease of life as a soft play area for autistic learners.“Many of our children are fascinated by transport - to have the opportunity to visit a carriage every day and to see how it is constructed and how versatile they are would directly support their development of seeing the world in different contexts.