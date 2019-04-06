Replacement bus service to be in place for some stops on Sheffield’s tram network tomorrow

Sheffield’s Supertram service will not be operating between a number of stops in Sheffield city centre tomorrow, due to essential track works.

Due to essential track works near Sheffield Station, trams on the Blue Route and Purple Route will not be able to operate between Sheffield Station and Fitzalan Square on Sunday, April 7.

A spokesman for Stagecoach Supertram said: “Thank you for your cooperation while these essential works take place.”

A replacement bus service will operate from Granville Road to Fitzalan Square.

There will also be some changes to tram timetables.

The revised tram timetable and a timetable for the replacement bus service can be found here.