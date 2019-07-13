Relief for motorists and cyclists as major Sheffield road reopens sooner than expected
A major Sheffield road which has been closed since a burst water main sent water gushing through the city centre streets has reopened – more than 48 hours earlier than expected.
Yorkshire Water said St Mary’s Road was now open despite saying it expected repairs to take until Monday night.
It means that the HSBC Let’s Ride cycle event – due to be held in the city centre – will not be affected.
In a statement Yorkshire Water said: “St Mary’s Road in Sheffield is now open. Following the burst water pipe on Thursday, we’ve been working hard to repair the pipe and rebuild the road after all the damage. It will be all ready for the cycle event tomorrow.
“Thanks for bearing with us and good luck all in the race.”
EVENT: Why competing in the Invictus UK Trials in Sheffield will be extra special for one Army veteran
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Part of Shoreham Street and St Mary’s Road flooded on Thursday morning after the water burst with many homeowners and businesses saying their water supply had been affected.
Hundreds of homes across Sheffield reported that they had no or low water pressure following the ‘large water burst’.
Yorkshire Water was forced to close St Mary’s Road to carry out repairs, causing traffic chaos around Sheffield.
Motorists reported major problems on many different routes across the city, including major routes such as Derek Dooley Way and Netherthorpe Road.