Reduction in Tram Train services in Sheffield and Rotherham due to earlier fault

Tram Train services between Sheffield and Rotherham are currently running on a reduced timetable due to an earlier fault.
Stagecoach Supertram said that due to a tram fault the service will now be running every half hour.
There will only be two Tram Train services operating from Cathedral to Parkgate which will run on the hour and at 27 minutes past the hour whereas services from Parkgate to Cathedral will run at 31 and 57 minutes past the hour.
The Tram Train scheme has been plagued with problems since it was first mooted.
It had been due to launch in 2015 at a cost of around £15 million but it launched last year, with a bill of around £75m.
It was then involved in a crash on its first day of service at the junction of Staniforth Road and Woodbourn Road.
And in November, one of its vehicles was also in collision with a car at the same junction.