Reduction in Tram Train services between Sheffield and Rotherham expected for another week
Tram Train services available between Sheffield and Rotherham are expected to run on a reduced timetable for another week.
Operator Stagecoach Supertram apologised to passengers for the recent disruption which has seen only two services operate per hour instead of the usual three due to ‘reduced vehicle availability’.
In a statement they said that rectification work relating to refitting the bogie covers, which cover the structure underneath the vehicle, has commenced on the Citylink fleet and is expected to take around a week.
They added: “Stadler, the company that manufacture and maintain these vehicles, are also working to resolve the unrelated faults that have led to the reduced availability currently affecting Tram Train vehicles.
“Until both these works are completed, currently anticipated to be Tuesday, June 11, we will continue to operate two services per hour."
The scheme has been plagued with problems since it was first mooted.
It had been due to launch in 2015 at a cost of around £15 million but a delay saw it launch last year with a bill of around £75m.
It was then involved in a crash on its first day of service at the junction of Staniforth Road and Woodbourn Road.
And in November, one of its vehicles was also in collision with a car at the same junction.
On Friday Tram Train services were suspended due to ‘problems on Network Rail’ before later reverting back to a reduced timetable due to ‘tram fault’.