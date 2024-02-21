Redmires Road Lodge Moor: Ambulance sent to scene after crash closes major Sheffield road
An ambulance was sent out after a car crash closed a busy Sheffield road, yesterday evening.
Emergency services were sent to Redmires Road, Lodge Moor, after two cars collided at its junction with Blackbrook Road.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed in a statement that paramedics were called to the scene.
It stated: "We received an emergency call at 6.04pm on Tuesday evening to report a two-vehicle collision at the junction of Redmires Road and Blackbrook Road in Sheffield.
"An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but no patients required conveyance to hospital."
It is not known what injuries were suffered in the collision.
Bus company First said it diverted its 51 service via Crimicar Lane, Hallamshire Road and Barncliffe Road while emergency services were on the scene and the road was blocked.