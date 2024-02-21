News you can trust since 1887
Redmires Road Lodge Moor: Ambulance sent to scene after crash closes major Sheffield road

Emergency services were sent to the crash scene
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 21st Feb 2024, 13:24 GMT
An ambulance was sent out after a car crash closed a busy Sheffield road, yesterday evening.

Emergency services were sent to Redmires Road, Lodge Moor, after two cars collided at its junction with Blackbrook Road.

Residents described seeing flashing blue lights, and buses were diverted while the road was closed.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed in a statement that paramedics were called to the scene.

It stated: "We received an emergency call at 6.04pm on Tuesday evening to report a two-vehicle collision at the junction of Redmires Road and Blackbrook Road in Sheffield. 

"An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but no patients required conveyance to hospital."

 It is not known what injuries were suffered in the collision.

Bus company First said it diverted its 51 service via Crimicar Lane, Hallamshire Road and Barncliffe Road while emergency services were on the scene and the road was blocked.

