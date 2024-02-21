Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ambulance was sent out after a car crash closed a busy Sheffield road, yesterday evening.

Emergency services were sent to Redmires Road, Lodge Moor, after two cars collided at its junction with Blackbrook Road.

Residents described seeing flashing blue lights, and buses were diverted while the road was closed.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed in a statement that paramedics were called to the scene.

It stated: "We received an emergency call at 6.04pm on Tuesday evening to report a two-vehicle collision at the junction of Redmires Road and Blackbrook Road in Sheffield.

"An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but no patients required conveyance to hospital."

It is not known what injuries were suffered in the collision.