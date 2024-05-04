Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Train companies are urging customers in Sheffield to expect disruption during industrial action next week.

Drivers from the ASLEF union are set to take strike action, with train drivers at 16 operators across the UK will be walking out over three days between Tuesday, May 7 and Thursday, May 9.

Rail strikes are expected to cause disruption in Sheffield. Picture: David Walsh, National World

What train lines will be affected in Sheffield?

Sheffield Railway Station is mainly served by East Midlands Railway, CrossCountry, Northern and TransPennine Express trains.

ASLEF has revealed the following timeline for industrial action:

May 7: c2c, Greater Anglia, GTR Great Northern Thameslink, Southeastern, Southern, South Western and Gatwick Express.

May 8: Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway and West Midlands Railway.

May 9: LNER, Northern Trains, and TransPennine.

There will also be action short of a strike by ASLEF between Monday, May 6 and Saturday, May 11, which will see drivers not work overtime. This is expected to cause further disruption.

The industrial action comes as part of a long-running pay dispute of almost two years.

Several train companies have sent their apologies to customers being affected by the industrial action.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience & transformation director at TransPennine Express, said: “Unfortunately, strike action will once again cause disruption to our services, as well as those across the country.

“Sadly, we won’t be able to run any trains at all on Thursday 9 May, and some services will be affected next week by further industrial action.

“We expect the action short of a strike to cause some disruption, delays and short-notice cancellations. I would advise customers to check very carefully before they travel and to allow extra time for any journeys.

“We’re extremely sorry for the impact this action will have for our customers and will do all we can to keep as many people on the move as possible.”