Quiet Lane: One taken to hospital after crash near Sheffield beauty spot
Emergency services called out after crash on country lane near Forge Dam
South Yorkshire Police were sent to the scene after the collision, which happened shortly after 6.30pm on Monday, March 25.
The crash, which happened on Quiet Lane, near Fulwood, involved two cars.
Quiet Lane is a short country lane, close to Forge Dam.
Officers said that one person was taken to hospital with a minor injury.
