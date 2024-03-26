Quiet Lane: One taken to hospital after crash near Sheffield beauty spot

Emergency services called out after crash on country lane near Forge Dam
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 26th Mar 2024, 11:52 GMT
One personal was taken to hospital after a car crash on a rural lane in Sheffield last night.

South Yorkshire Police were sent to the scene after the collision, which happened shortly after 6.30pm on Monday, March 25.

The crash, which happened on Quiet Lane, near Fulwood, involved two cars.

Quiet Lane is a short country lane, close to Forge Dam.

Officers said that one person was taken to hospital with a minor injury.

