£2 million resurfacing scheme to start on the M18
Maintenance and improvement work which is to cost £2m on the M18, providing drivers with smoother and safer journeys.
The resurfacing work is due to begin on the stretch of the road which connects the M1 at Rotherham and the M62 at Goole later this month.
As part of a £2 million investment, Highways England will resurface sections of the 26-mile motorway between junction 1 and junction 7 as well as renewing road markings, reflective road studs and traffic sensors.
Highways England project manager Andy Barlow said: “We know that drivers want smooth road surfaces with clear road markings. The work we are carrying out now also extend the life of the existing carriageway and prevent the need for further disruption in the years to come.
“The work will be carried out overnight when traffic flows are at their lowest to keep disruption to a minimum.”
Work will start on Monday, July 8 on the M18 southbound carriageway between Doncaster and Armthorpe (junctions 3 and 4).
To carry out the work safely the M18 will be closed between junctions 4 and 3 from 9pm to 6am with a fully signed diversion route in place.
This first phase of work is expected to last around three weeks before moving onto junction 5 to 6 northbound. Work is expected to be completed by the end of September.
Work is also being planned to replace the illuminated signs and marker posts as well as replacing verge side safety barriers and drainage improvements on other sections of the M18 for later this financial year.