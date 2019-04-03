A road in Sheffield is blocked by the police this morning following a crash.
A number of vehicles are believed to have been involved in a collision on Penistone Road, Grenoside.
The collision occurred close to the Norfolk Arms pub.
Police officers are at the scene and traffic is building.
More to follow.