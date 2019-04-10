The M1 southbound will be closed ‘for some time’ following a serious crash near Sheffield this morning,

Police closed the M1 between junctions 34 and 35 near Meadowhall following the crash with the air ambulance deployed to the scene.

M1 crash in Sheffield

Trapped traffic was released by police but they warned that the road between the two junctions would be closed again once this happened.

They have said that all trapped traffic has now been released but the southbound carriageway will now be closed for police investigation.

One eyewitness said that the driver ‘hit the central reservation and went into the embankment’ during the crash.

More to follow.