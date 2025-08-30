Queues building as police respond to collision outside St James Retail Park in Sheffield

By Ciara Healy
Published 30th Aug 2025, 14:37 BST
Emergency services have rushed to St James Retail Park in Sheffield this afternoon after a reported collision.

The crash is said to involve a red Suzuki car but no other details have yet been released.

Multiple police vehicles are currently at the junction and police officers are manging the traffic, which is at a notoriously busy spot - particularly on Saturdays.

There is damage clearly visible to the car involved.

Drivers in the area should expect some disruption while the scene is cleared.

