Queues building as police respond to collision outside St James Retail Park in Sheffield
Emergency services have rushed to St James Retail Park in Sheffield this afternoon after a reported collision.
The crash is said to involve a red Suzuki car but no other details have yet been released.
Multiple police vehicles are currently at the junction and police officers are manging the traffic, which is at a notoriously busy spot - particularly on Saturdays.
There is damage clearly visible to the car involved.
Drivers in the area should expect some disruption while the scene is cleared.