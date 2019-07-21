Police launch probe after teenage boy sighted on M1 bridge in South Yorkshire
The police are investigating reports of a teenage boy sighted on a bridge close to junction 37 of the M1 near Barnsley, which led to the brief closure of the carriageway on Sunday afternoon.
By Rahmah Ghazali
Sunday, 21 July, 2019, 19:38
South Yorkshire Police said the officers were called at around 2.50pm following reports of concern for the welfare of the boy.
However, the boy could not be located after the officers attended the scene and searched the area with drones.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“The road was closed while our officers responded but it has since reopened. Enquiries are ongoing,” said the police, in a statement.
Highway England earlier tweeted that M1 northbound and southbound near Junction 37 in Dodworth to Junction 36 in Tankersley was closed due to an incident.