Police issue update on crash in Sheffield

Police have confirmed two vehicles have been involved in a crash on a busy Sheffield road.

By Lee Peace
Friday, 27th September 2019, 17:29 pm
Updated Friday, 27th September 2019, 17:33 pm

A grey Vauxhall Astra and a white Citroen van were in collision at the junction between the Wicker Arches and Spital Hill at 3.25pm this afternoon.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield mum admits murdering her two sons and conspiring to murder her four other children
Spital Hill

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Nobody was injured and no arrests were made.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise