Police issue update on crash in Sheffield
Police have confirmed two vehicles have been involved in a crash on a busy Sheffield road.
Friday, 27th September 2019, 17:29 pm
Friday, 27th September 2019, 17:33 pm
A grey Vauxhall Astra and a white Citroen van were in collision at the junction between the Wicker Arches and Spital Hill at 3.25pm this afternoon.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Nobody was injured and no arrests were made.”