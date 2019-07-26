'Police incident' causing M1 delays near Sheffield
A police incident is causing traffic delays on the M1 just outside of Sheffield this morning.
By Lee Peace
Friday, 26 July, 2019, 07:07
There are two lane closures in place between junctions 30 at Barlborough and 31 at Woodall because of the incident.
Highways England said initially that a broken down vehicle was causing the problems and later added that police are at the scene.
Traffic should return to normal by about 7.30am.