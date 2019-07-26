'Police incident' causing M1 delays near Sheffield

A police incident is causing traffic delays on the M1 just outside of Sheffield this morning.

By Lee Peace
Friday, 26 July, 2019, 07:07

There are two lane closures in place between junctions 30 at Barlborough and 31 at Woodall because of the incident.

Read More

Read More
'Dangerous' Sheffield man jailed over foiled terror plot
The M1.

Highways England said initially that a broken down vehicle was causing the problems and later added that police are at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Traffic should return to normal by about 7.30am.