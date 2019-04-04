Police crack down on illegal parking on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads

Police and traffic wardens have targeted drivers parking illegally on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads, in a new crackdown.

They teamed up today to carry out enforcement along London Road, south of the city centre, which is home to numerous restaurants and pubs.

Police teamed up with traffic wardens to patrol London Road

READ MORE: Death crash girl ‘will never be forgotten’ say heartbroken family

South Yorkshire Police said eight parking tickets were issued and officers had spoken to 21 motorists.

READ MORE: This is the staggering amount tourists spend in Sheffield every year