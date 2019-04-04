Police crack down on illegal parking on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads

Police and traffic wardens have targeted drivers parking illegally on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads, in a new crackdown.
They teamed up today to carry out enforcement along London Road, south of the city centre, which is home to numerous restaurants and pubs.
READ MORE: Death crash girl ‘will never be forgotten’ say heartbroken family
South Yorkshire Police said eight parking tickets were issued and officers had spoken to 21 motorists.
READ MORE: This is the staggering amount tourists spend in Sheffield every year