A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Sheffield involving a police car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Images sent to The Star by witnesses show the aftermath of the collision on Penistone Road, which has involved a South Yorkshire Police vehicle and a small car.

The images show the black car with severe damage to its front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South Yorkshire Police car involved in a heavy crash in Sheffield has sustained damage to the front of the car. | Sub

The police vehicle appears to have crashed with a small, black car. | Submit

Heavy damage was also sustained to the front right of the police car, with the front bumper being ripped off.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 3.25pm today (Friday 7 February), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Penistone Road.

“It is reported that a police vehicle and a blue Vauxhall Astra were involved in a collision. No injuries were reported but a 59-year-old man attended hospital as a precaution.

“Penistone Road was closed for a short time. Both vehicles have been recovered and the road reopened at 4.24pm.”