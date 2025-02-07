Man taken to hospital 'as a precaution' after heavy crash with a police car in Sheffield
Images sent to The Star by witnesses show the aftermath of the collision on Penistone Road, which has involved a South Yorkshire Police vehicle and a small car.
The images show the black car with severe damage to its front.
Heavy damage was also sustained to the front right of the police car, with the front bumper being ripped off.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 3.25pm today (Friday 7 February), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Penistone Road.
“It is reported that a police vehicle and a blue Vauxhall Astra were involved in a collision. No injuries were reported but a 59-year-old man attended hospital as a precaution.
“Penistone Road was closed for a short time. Both vehicles have been recovered and the road reopened at 4.24pm.”