Man taken to hospital 'as a precaution' after heavy crash with a police car in Sheffield

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Feb 2025, 16:27 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 17:10 BST
A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Sheffield involving a police car.

Images sent to The Star by witnesses show the aftermath of the collision on Penistone Road, which has involved a South Yorkshire Police vehicle and a small car.

The images show the black car with severe damage to its front.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The South Yorkshire Police car involved in a heavy crash in Sheffield has sustained damage to the front of the car.placeholder image
The South Yorkshire Police car involved in a heavy crash in Sheffield has sustained damage to the front of the car. | Sub
The police vehicle appears to have crashed with a small, black car.placeholder image
The police vehicle appears to have crashed with a small, black car. | Submit

Heavy damage was also sustained to the front right of the police car, with the front bumper being ripped off.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 3.25pm today (Friday 7 February), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Penistone Road.

“It is reported that a police vehicle and a blue Vauxhall Astra were involved in a collision. No injuries were reported but a 59-year-old man attended hospital as a precaution.

“Penistone Road was closed for a short time. Both vehicles have been recovered and the road reopened at 4.24pm.”

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice