Points failure causing rail disruption between Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham
A points failure is causing delays on the railway this afternoon between Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham.
By Lee Peace
Saturday, 22 June, 2019, 15:31
Northern Rail said there is a problem with signalling at the Masborough Junction which is affecting services on the Doncaster to Sheffield line between Swinton and Meadowhall.
The tram-train between Rotherham and Parkgate is also affected.
The rail company said the situation is affecting services this afternoon.