Plan to reduce Sheffield Parkway speed limit sparks mixed reaction
Plans to reduce the speed limit on a section of the Sheffield Parkway have got readers talking.
The Government has tasked officials with reducing pollution along the dual carriageway, which straddles Sheffield and Rotherham.
Both Sheffield and Rotherham councils have been working together on a plan to reduce nitrogen dioxide levels by eight per cent.
And one option they are exploring is to lower the speed limit on part of the road, which the authorities believe will result in motorists driving at a more consistent speed to reduce fuel consumption and in turn pollution.
The stretch of the parkway they are looking at is between the M1 and Handsworth Road junction which has a 70mph limit.
Council bosses are proposing to reduce the speed limit on the ‘Rotherham section of the Parkway’ to 50mph.
This would bring it in line with the Sheffield half of the road, which is predominantly 50mph before dropping further to 40mph and 30mph as you approach the city centre.
There is also a plan to widen the Parkway.
The move has sparked a lot of debate among motorists on the Star readers on Facebook.
Bill Stewardson said: “Traffic moving slower will result in it spending longer in that area, and therefore increasing pollution.”
Craig Scott added: “If they want to prise people out of their cars public transport needs massive investment.”
Andy Granger posted: “Needs a sliproad at Catcliffe to join up to the M1 Northbound and create a junction 33A instead of having to drive a mile parallel to the M1 and then back up again. “
Rotherham Council has now launched a public consultation on the proposals.
The authority is also looking at banning HGV vehicles travelling northbound out of the town centre on Wortley Road and Upper Wortley Road towards the M1.
Another scheme involves offering support to ‘enable bus companies to introduce cleaner buses’ operating on Rawmarsh Hill and Fitzwilliam Road, along with diverting some buses away from Rawmarsh Hill onto Barbers Avenue.
The scheme also envisages ‘financial support for taxi drivers, small and medium enterprises and light goods vehicle drivers to change their vehicles to less polluting ones.’
Measures will need to be in force by January 2021.