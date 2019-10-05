PHOTOS: Motorways reopen after two cars overturn on M1 near Sheffield
The M1 and the M18 link road have reopened after a serious collision left two cars on their roofs.
The incident happened between junctions 32 and 33 of the northbound M1 earlier today, when two cars collided and both overturned.
Police say all emergency services were called to the scene including the air ambulance, but fortunately everyone managed to get out of the vehicles before officers arrived with only minor injuries.
The M1 was closed for some time as was the M18 link road, but both have since reopened.
Police said they would like to thank motorists for being patient while the scene was cleared but urged drivers to always obey the red ‘X’ lane closures to protect people at the scene.
The motorists who didn’t not only put people at risk they also got themselves stuck in the long tailbacks when they could have taken another route, officers added.