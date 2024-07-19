Bawtry Road: Person suffers 'minor injuries' in three vehicle crash involving Rotherham bin lorry
South Yorkshire Police were called to Bawtry Road, near to the Mason Arms pub in Rotherham, following reports of a road traffic collision at 7.32am this morning (Friday, July 19, 2024).
It is reported a black Toyota GT86 and a blue Vauxhall Astra were involved in a collision with a white bin lorry, causing damage to the vehicles.
The force has confirmed one person suffered minor injuries which were dealt with at the scene and did not require hospital treatment.
Bawtry Road was partially blocked due to the crash. Emergency services worked to recover the vehicles and the road reopened shortly before 9am.
During the closure, South Yorkshire Police had advised motorists to avoid the area on social media.
