Bawtry Road: Person suffers 'minor injuries' in three vehicle crash involving Rotherham bin lorry

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 19th Jul 2024, 11:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
One person has suffered minor injuries after a crash involving two cars and a bin lorry near a popular Rotherham pub.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Bawtry Road, near to the Mason Arms pub in Rotherham, following reports of a road traffic collision at 7.32am this morning (Friday, July 19, 2024).

It is reported a black Toyota GT86 and a blue Vauxhall Astra were involved in a collision with a white bin lorry, causing damage to the vehicles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

The force has confirmed one person suffered minor injuries which were dealt with at the scene and did not require hospital treatment.

Bawtry Road was partially blocked due to the crash. Emergency services worked to recover the vehicles and the road reopened shortly before 9am.

During the closure, South Yorkshire Police had advised motorists to avoid the area on social media.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceRotherhamEmergency servicesToyota

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice