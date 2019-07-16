Person dies in crash on outskirts of Sheffield
A person has died in a road traffic collision on the outskirts of Sheffield.
By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 18:37
The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted that they attended a fatal collision at Owler Bar.
It is believed the tweet relates to an incident which happened on the A621 from Owler Bar to Baslow at about 5pm last night.
Police said yesterday the crash involved a motorcycle.
The air ambulance was also called out to the scene.
The victim has not yet been formally identified by police.