Penistone Road incident Sheffield: Major road closed and emergency services on scene after 'bad crash'

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 11:58 BST
South Yorkshire Police crime commissioner explaining what he thought could be done to make the county's roads safer.
A major Sheffield road has been closed this morning after an incident, with emergency services on the scene.

The incident has happened on Penistone Road, Hillsborough, and is ongoing.

Emergency services on the scene on Penistone Road, today.placeholder image
Emergency services on the scene on Penistone Road, today. | Submitted

Pictures show both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire fire and Rescue Service on the scene dealing with what locals have described as a ‘bad crash’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It appears to have happened on the section of Penistone Road close the the turn for Owlerton Stadium.

Local reports have described traffic as gridlocked.

Stay up to date on all of the latest news stories in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s daily newsletter, sign up today.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they are on the scene.

They told The Star: “At 9.43am this morning (Wednesday October22) we were called to reports of a multi-car road traffic collision at the junction of Bradfield Road and Penistone Road in Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is reported that a black Skoda Fabia and a white Toyota were involved in the collision.

“Emergency services are currently on the scene, and Bradfield Road is closed while they conduct their work.”

They added no major injuries had been reported so far.

Related topics:Emergency servicesSheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice