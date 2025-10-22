A major Sheffield road has been closed this morning after an incident, with emergency services on the scene.

The incident has happened on Penistone Road, Hillsborough, and is ongoing.

Emergency services on the scene on Penistone Road, today. | Submitted

Pictures show both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire fire and Rescue Service on the scene dealing with what locals have described as a ‘bad crash’.

It appears to have happened on the section of Penistone Road close the the turn for Owlerton Stadium.

Local reports have described traffic as gridlocked.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they are on the scene.

They told The Star: “At 9.43am this morning (Wednesday October22) we were called to reports of a multi-car road traffic collision at the junction of Bradfield Road and Penistone Road in Sheffield.

“It is reported that a black Skoda Fabia and a white Toyota were involved in the collision.

“Emergency services are currently on the scene, and Bradfield Road is closed while they conduct their work.”

They added no major injuries had been reported so far.