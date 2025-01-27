Penistone Road crash: Picture shows damaged car after crash with police vehicle on busy Sheffield road

By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 15:51 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 17:48 BST
Police were deployed to the scene of a crash involving one of their patrol cars near a busy Sheffield junction today.

South Yorkshire Police officers could be seen next to a seriously damaged car after the incident, and officers later revealed that the collision had involved a police car.

A crash occurred near Herries Road South and Penistone Road, Sheffield, earlier today. Photo: Errol Edwards
A crash occurred near Herries Road South and Penistone Road, Sheffield, earlier today. Photo: Errol Edwards | Errol Edwards

The crash happened early this afternoon, and one of the cars was pictured close to the junction of Herries Road South and Penistone Road.

The incident is believed to have caused delays as one of the lanes was out of action until the cars could be moved.

South Yorkshire Police said that at around 12.15pm today (Monday 27 January), they responded to reports of a road traffic collision at the Herries Road junction with Penistone Road.

They added: “It was reported that a police vehicle was involved in a collision with a green Vauxhall Corsa.

“No injuries have been reported and both vehicles have been recovered from the scene.”

