Have your say

A pedestrian has reportedly been hit by a vehicle on Derek Dooley Way in Sheffield this morning.

A member of public said the incident happened at about 9.30am.

Derek Dooley Way.

READ MORE: Air ambulance called as crash forces closure of M1 near Sheffield

READ MORE: Police reveal M1 near Sheffield will be closed ‘for some time’ after horror crash

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details and are waiting for a reply.

READ MORE: M1 crash: Live updates after motorway closed near Sheffield