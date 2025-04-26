Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are increasing their patrols in the Peak District in a renewed crackdown on dangerous driving - after five motorcyclists died there in just one day.

Throughout this weekend (April 26 - 27), officers from Derbyshire Constabulary will be carrying out extra targeted patrols in a bid to keep motorcyclists safe.

The area is one of the most popular in the UK for bikers but has also become an accident hotspot, with a number of serious and fatal collisions in the county.

Last August, five riders died in two separate collisions in just one day, with 15 riders in total being killed in collisions in the county in 2024.

Police are increasing patrols around the Peak District this weekend in an effort to improve road safety. | Derbyshire Constabulary

A new operation aimed at keeping riders safe was launched three weeks ago, which sees a combination of Roads Policing Unit officers and local officers out on the roads, as well as in the air with the use of drones, speaking with motorcyclists about how to keep safe and dealing with any dangerous riders that are seen.

Over the Easter bank holiday weekend this led to officers giving 15 riders advice about the manner of their riding, speed and clothing while 12 people were reported for offences such as speeding and registration plate offences.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Over the course of the operation, more than 1,830 miles of roads where we see a high number of collisions where people have been killed or seriously injured have been patrolled and officers have spoken with hundreds of bikers across the county.

“This weekend officers will be out across the Peak District continuing these patrols and helping to ensure that motorcyclists can enjoy the beauty of the area and then get home safe to their families.”

