Passengers warned of disruption to tram services in Sheffield due to damaged overhead wires
Supertram passengers are being warned to expect disruption to some tram services in Sheffield while repair work is carried out on damaged overhead wires.
Monday, 21st October 2019, 5:03 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st October 2019, 5:04 pm
The Blue route will remain suspended between Hillsborough and Malin Bridge for the rest of the day because of the damage to overhead wires in the Holme Lane area.
Repairs are expected to take place tonight to allow normal service to resume tomorrow, Stagecoach Supertram said.
Tickets are valid on the 81 and 82 First bus services for passengers wishing to travel in the affected area.