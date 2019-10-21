Passengers warned of disruption to tram services in Sheffield due to damaged overhead wires

Supertram passengers are being warned to expect disruption to some tram services in Sheffield while repair work is carried out on damaged overhead wires.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 21st October 2019, 5:03 pm
Updated Monday, 21st October 2019, 5:04 pm
Holme Lane, Hillsborough (google)

The Blue route will remain suspended between Hillsborough and Malin Bridge for the rest of the day because of the damage to overhead wires in the Holme Lane area.

Repairs are expected to take place tonight to allow normal service to resume tomorrow, Stagecoach Supertram said.

Tickets are valid on the 81 and 82 First bus services for passengers wishing to travel in the affected area.