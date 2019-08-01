Partial road closures planned on Sheffield Parkway and Mosborough Parkway over next month
Lane and road closures will be in place on two of Sheffield’s busiest roads over the next month while essential maintenance work is carried out.
There will be lane closures on the Sheffield Parkway from Sunday, August 4, to allow the council’s contractor Amey to undertake inspections on the Variable Message Signs (VMS) which are used to warn drivers of any incidents, accidents or diversions ahead.
The work has been planned to avoid busy travel times, and as such there will be lane closures in and out the city every Sunday in August, from 6am to 6pm, plus Sunday, September 1.
General maintenance work is also set to take place on Mosborough Parkway throughout September, with parts of the road being closed over several days, starting on Wednesday, September 4.
Work will take place between 10:15am and 2:30pm and diversions will be in place.
In addition, there will be two complete overnight road closures on Mosborough Parkway from 10pm to 5am on Wednesday, September 4, on the southbound carriageway from Coisley Hill to Moss Way and on Saturday, September 7, from the junction with Sheffield Parkway to Coisley Hill in both directions in and out of the city.
Melissa Wise, Operational Director at Streets Ahead, said: “We are aware that lane and road closures can cause disruption, particularly on main routes, so we have made sure that we maintain two-way traffic, wherever possible.
“However, we need to close lanes in close proximity of our work to ensure the safety of our employees and motorists alike.
“We urge everyone to take extra care when driving around roadworks and to follow diversions and speed restrictions whilst our inspections are completed.”
Road signage will be in place during the works to inform motorists of diversions.
To find out more about the Streets Ahead programme of works, visit: www.sheffield.gov.uk/streetsahead