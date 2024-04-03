Park Square Roundabout: Major disruption as busy roundabout closed due to police incident
Park Square roundabout was closed, officials at Travel South Yorkshire and South Yorkshire Police have confirmed, with major delays expected to road and tram transport. Police say the roundabout has now re-opened.
Travel South Yorkshire said in a statement: “We have been informed that Park Square roundabout in Sheffield is currently closed due to a police incident.
“There is likely to be delays to services and trams are currently not running through this area. We will provide updates when we get them. Sorry for any inconvenience.”
South Yorksshire Police said in a statement: “We were called at 4.56pm today (Wednesday 3 April) following reports of a concern for the safety of a woman at Park Square roundabout in Sheffield.
“Officers attended the scene alongside the fire service and the woman was brought to safety.
“The road and tram services were closed for a short period of time while officers responded.”
