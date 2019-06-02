Overturned vehicle on M1 in Sheffield leads to lane closures
Two lanes of the M1 motorway in Sheffield have been closed after a vehicle overturned.
By The Star Newsroom
Sunday, 02 June, 2019, 14:02
Lanes one and two have been closed following the crash on the northbound carriageway between junctions 34 and 35.
Highways England reported the incident shortly after 1.50pm this afternoon.
It is not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured or how long the lanes are likely to remain closed.