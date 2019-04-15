Overturned lorry causing disruption on major Doncaster road 

Have your say

An overturned lorry on a major Doncaster road is causing disruption this morning.

An eye witness said the vehicle is on its side on the Great Yorkshire Way, close to a roundabout for the iPort at Rossington.

It is believed the incident happened at about 10am this morning ad police and ambulance crews are at the scene.

Buses are being diverted.

No details have been released yet about any injuries to the driver.