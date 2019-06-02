Overturned caravan causing traffic chaos for motorists travelling on M1 in Sheffield

This is the scene on the M1 in Sheffield this afternoon after a caravan overturned, causing traffic chaos for motorists.

By The Star Newsroom
Sunday, 02 June, 2019, 14:52
The collision took place just after 1.30pm today, between Junction 34 at Meadowhall and Junction 35 at Thorpe Hesley.

Lanes one and two have been closed as a result of the collision.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “Recovery of the overturned caravan is now underway, but there is about 6km of queuing traffic due to the incident and delays are building.

“Avoid the area if possible.”