Overturned caravan causing traffic chaos for motorists travelling on M1 in Sheffield
This is the scene on the M1 in Sheffield this afternoon after a caravan overturned, causing traffic chaos for motorists.
By The Star Newsroom
Sunday, 02 June, 2019, 14:52
The collision took place just after 1.30pm today, between Junction 34 at Meadowhall and Junction 35 at Thorpe Hesley.
Lanes one and two have been closed as a result of the collision.
A spokesman for Highways England said: “Recovery of the overturned caravan is now underway, but there is about 6km of queuing traffic due to the incident and delays are building.
“Avoid the area if possible.”