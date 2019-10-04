Outrage as Sheffield customer requests an ‘English driver’ from City Taxis for their trip

The customer contacted City Taxis to pick them up and then drop them off at the Ibis budget hotel in Attercliffe Common.

A notice was sent out by the company to shocked drivers informing them that the customer wanted an ‘English driver’ for the journey.

The notice read: “Customer has requested for English driver. Go inside for collection. Do not beep your horn, see reception for customer. Wait and return.”

Message sent to taxi driver

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said that they were upset a City Taxis operator accepted the request and said that it had caused outrage among drivers.

They said: “A lot of taxi drivers have been taken aback by this and they’re not happy. City Taxis could have easily refused it.

“Can you imagine if the customer would have said that they didn’t want an LGBT taxi driver or a female driver? It would cause uproar but they still sent it out.

“There are a lot of different cultures in Sheffield and people should treat everyone equally and with respect. You can't say you don’t want one race and request another one.

“If you do that then you must have an issue with that particular race of people.”

The outraged Sheffield resident said that he had raised the issue with City Taxis but claimed that they were not treating the incident seriously enough.

“The company are not doing anything about it and we’ve had nothing back from them explaining why they sent it out,” they said.

“City Taxis are a private hire company, they have obviously not given enough training to the operator about taking this job on or they have not discussed the race and discrimination act with them.

“Companies allowing requests like this will just make things worse and it’s going to become a regular occurence. If they just put a stop to it at the time I don’t think it would happen again.”