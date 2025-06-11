Centenary Way crash Rotherham: One taken to hospital after ambulances sent to incident which caused gridlock

A casualty was taken to hospital after a car crash which caused gridlock on a major South Yorkshire road.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene after a crash which caused traffic jams in Rotherham, with police and firefighters also attending.

The crash closed part of Centenary Way, the A630, according to South Yorkshire Police, with diversions put in place, with the AA describing queueing traffic in the area on Wednesday afternoon.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 2.24pm on Wednesday afternoon (11 June) to report a collision on West Bawtry Road, Rotherham.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Rotherham Hospital.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they sent a crew the the incident, who were there for an hour before leaving the scene in the hands of police.

A spokesman said: “This was a two car RTC (road traffic collision) on Centenary Way, Rotherham. The crew made the area safe and used a winch to separate the two vehicles. “

South Yorkshire Police said there had been injuries involved in the collision, as well as damage to cars, but described the injuries as ‘minor’.

The AA had reported the road as blocked with queueing traffic due to the crash on the A630 Centenary Way, both ways, between the A6178 Sheffield Road (Ickles Roundabout) and the A631 West Bawtry Road (Canklow roundabout).

