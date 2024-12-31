Supertram: New Years Day disruption between Rotherham and Sheffield with no service due to possible flooding

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 31st Dec 2024, 13:14 BST
Predicted flooding in Rotherham means Supertram services will not reach the town on New Years Day, the mass transit network has said.

Network Rail are said to have informed Supertram bosses that Tram Train services will not be able to run beyond Tinsley in Sheffield, due to predicted flooding in the area.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain covering much of South Yorkshire and the expected downpour is forcing transport operators to rethink their services.

Supertram’s Tram Train service runs along railway lines and stops at Rotherham Station and Parkgate shopping centre.

Standing water at Leppings Lane in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield, which caused disruption on Supertram's Yellow route earlier this year.
Network Rail is the authority in charge of the lines, meaning they have the final say on whether Tram Train services run on the lines between Tinsley and Rotherham.

On social media, Supertram have said Tram Train services will extend to Meadowhall Interchange on New Years Day - running between this stop and Cathedral in Sheffield city centre.

Much of England and Wales additionally comes under a yellow warning for wind on New Years Day, but this stops short of Sheffield.

The yellow warning for rain in Sheffield is in place on both New Years Eve and New Years Day.

