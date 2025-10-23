A new tram station by a major Rotherham attraction is now taking shape after months of construction work.

The new station, connected to Magna Science Adventure Centre, has been in development since March this year.

It is set to introduce new park and ride facilities, as well as a new stop on the route between Parkgate and Sheffield Cathedral upon its completion in early 2026.

This new station comes as part of wider works by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combine Authority (SYMCA) to improve Supertram facilities after they brought the public transport operator under public control.

The new Magna tram station is taking shape as installation of lifts and an overbridge is complete. | Submit

Now, a number of features have been completed for the Magna stop, including the installation of lift shafts and a new passenger overbridge.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “It’s brilliant to see real progress being made at Magna. We’re building a better-connected South Yorkshire.

“This is about more than concrete and steel. It’s about making sure our public transport network works for everyone - accessible, joined-up, and designed around the needs of our communities.

“When the new station opens early next year, it’ll help more people get to work, get to school and spend time with friends and family. It’s another step towards a fairer, greener, more ambitious South Yorkshire. And I can’t wait to see it up and running."

The station is expected to be fully accessible with step-free access, and SYMCA hopes it will help reduce congestion and pollution within the Lower Don Valley, while supporting wider regeneration in the area.

It is understood the station - which is being delivered by SYMCA in partnership with Network Rail - will cost £10 million, with funding from the UK Government’s Transforming Cities Fund.

Roisin Lowery, Network Rail sponsor, said: “The completion of the lift shafts and passenger bridge marks a key milestone in the project to complete the new Magna Tram Train station.

“We’re proud to be working with our partners to deliver what will be a major step forward in improving connectivity in this part of South Yorkshire.”