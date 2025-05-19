Recent data has revealed that Sheffield has one of the highest rates in the country for driving licence disqualifications.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) analysis carried out by Scrap Car Comparison found that Sheffield is amongst the top ten cities with the highest number of cases in the UK.

Their investigation specifically looked into drivers losing their license due to the ‘totting up’ process, where drivers receive 12 points over a three year period.

Between 2021 and 2024, data shows that a total of 1,953 drivers in Sheffield were disqualified due to this.

London took the top spot, with 15,919 disqualified drivers, followed by Leeds with 4,595.

Over 41,000 British drivers lost their licence as a result of the totting up process in 2024.

Sheffield ranks tenth in total, behind the likes of Nottingham, Manchester and Bradford.

Matt Clamp, Customer Service Manager at Scrap Car Comparison said: "Avoiding a licence ban through the totting-up process comes down to consistent, conscious safe driving - rather than just trying to dodge penalties.

“Many drivers don’t realise how quickly points can add up: from speeding a few miles over the limit, to glancing at a mobile device at the wrong moment. These offences may seem minor on their own, but they paint a picture of repeated risky driving behaviour over time.

“Staying within speed limits, resisting distractions, and using hands-free systems where necessary are all straightforward steps drivers can follow that make a big difference.

“Ultimately, driving with care isn’t just about avoiding lots of penalty points in a short space of time - it’s about protecting yourself and others every single time you’re behind the wheel.”

