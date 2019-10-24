'Multi vehicle collision' on motorway in Doncaster
A number of vehicles have been involved in a major crash on the motorway in Doncaster this evening.
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 9:50 pm
Updated
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 9:54 pm
Highways England tweeted at about 9.30pm: “A1M south at J35 #Wadworth #M18 there is a multi vehicle accident #TrafficOfficers are currently on scene and have traffic stopped while we work with emergency services to assess the initial incident for injuries.”
