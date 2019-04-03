Have your say

A motorway crash which led to the closure of the M1 near Sheffield earlier today occurred during a police chase, it has emerged.

The northbound stretch of the M1 around Junction 30 - for Barlborough – was closed earlier after a car and lorry collided on the slip road at 6.50am.

A car and lorry crashed during a police chase on the northbound exit slip road at Junction 30 earlier today

Derbyshire Constabulary said the collision occurred during a police pursuit involving officers from Nottinghamshire Police.

The road re-opened at 10.35am and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is under way.