Police have been approached for more details after crash causes chaos on M1 near Sheffield

Drivers on the M1 are facing traffic chaos today, after a crash involving a car and a lorry near Sheffield.

The incident happened near junction 30, at Barlborough, which is one of the main junctions used by motorists in the South East of the city.

National Highways said in a statement earlier this morning: “The M1 in Derbyshire is partially blocked southbound within J30 at Barlborough due to a collision involving a car and a HGV. Recovery crews are on scene.

“There are delays of 60 minutes with congestion back to J31.

“Please allow extra time for your journey.”