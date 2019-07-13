Motorists warned one lane of the M1 near Chesterfield has been closed after a vehicle has broken down
Highways England has reported the closure of one lane of the M1 motorway near Chesterfield due to a broken down vehicle.
By Jon Cooper
Saturday, 13 July, 2019, 09:10
The closure has been put in place between Junctions 28 and 29, of the M1 motorway, near Chesterfield.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Highways England announced that the closure about 8.50am, today. Saturday, July 13, has been necessary because of a broken down vehicle.