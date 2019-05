Motorists are continuing to face lengthy delays this evening after a car overturned on a busy Sheffield city centre road.

South Yorkshire Police said two vehicles were involved in a crash on Derek Dooley Way at around 5.30pm on Wednesday.

The scene of the crash. Picture: Lucy Ashton

Motorists still reported lengthy delays at around 7pm.

An ambulance was called to the scene but it is not believed that anyone has any serious injuries.