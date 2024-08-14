The Common, Ecclesfield: Young motorcyclist treated for injuries after collision on Sheffield road

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Aug 2024, 11:51 BST
A busy road in Sheffield has been left partially blocked following a collision this morning that saw paramedics in attendance.

South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a road traffic collision on The Common, in Ecclesfield, shortly after 9am today, Wednesday, August 14.

It is reported that a red and black MGB Fantasy motorbike and a white Ford Fiesta were involved in a collision.

A two-vehicle collision occurred on The Common in Ecclesfield this morning, August 14.A two-vehicle collision occurred on The Common in Ecclesfield this morning, August 14.
A two-vehicle collision occurred on The Common in Ecclesfield this morning, August 14. | Google/Nottinghamshire Police

A force spokesperson said: “The ambulance service attended and the 20-year-old man who was riding the motorbike was treated for injuries that are not life-threatening or life-altering.”

They added that the road remains partially blocked due to the collision, and recovery has been arranged for the motorbike.

