The Common, Ecclesfield: Young motorcyclist treated for injuries after collision on Sheffield road
A busy road in Sheffield has been left partially blocked following a collision this morning that saw paramedics in attendance.
South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a road traffic collision on The Common, in Ecclesfield, shortly after 9am today, Wednesday, August 14.
It is reported that a red and black MGB Fantasy motorbike and a white Ford Fiesta were involved in a collision.
A force spokesperson said: “The ambulance service attended and the 20-year-old man who was riding the motorbike was treated for injuries that are not life-threatening or life-altering.”
They added that the road remains partially blocked due to the collision, and recovery has been arranged for the motorbike.
