Most South Yorkshire train services back to normal after floods

The majority of South Yorkshire train services are back to normal today after floods hit the railway network.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 9:30 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 9:31 am
Rotherham Central railway station remains closed after the floods

Train firm Northern said normal services have resumed on most lines in South Yorkshire, though Rotherham Central station remains closed today due to severe flooding, with water as high as the platform at the height of the floods.

CRIME: Bus vandalised on same Sheffield street where taxi was shot at

Rotherham Central railway station is not expected to open until tomorrow at the earliest.

LATEST: Flooding on Sheffield-Manchester line disrupts trains

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

In a statement, Northern said: “Most services returned to South Yorkshire this morning, though amended timetables are in operation on some lines.

“Work continues across the region to repair damage caused by floods and prepare the tracks for full timetables.

“Northern customers across the network are advised to allow extra time for travel and to check ahead as there remains potential for disruption to services and timetables may be amended on some routes.”

“Rotherham Central will remain closed to rail customers until Wednesday at the earliest.

A full service is now operating again on the Doncaster - Scunthorpe line.

On the Doncaster - Scunthorpe line, a full service will operate.

On the Sheffield - Hull route, a full service is in operation between Doncaster and Hull, but services will not continue through to Sheffield.

Sheffield - Doncaster services are running as normal but trains will not continue through to Adwick.

Trains on the Sheffield - Leeds line, via Moorthorpe, will not call at Rotherham.

CRIME: Mum thanks stranger who battled to save son after stabbing in Sheffield