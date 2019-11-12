Rotherham Central railway station remains closed after the floods

Train firm Northern said normal services have resumed on most lines in South Yorkshire, though Rotherham Central station remains closed today due to severe flooding, with water as high as the platform at the height of the floods.

Rotherham Central railway station is not expected to open until tomorrow at the earliest.

In a statement, Northern said: “Most services returned to South Yorkshire this morning, though amended timetables are in operation on some lines.

“Work continues across the region to repair damage caused by floods and prepare the tracks for full timetables.

“Northern customers across the network are advised to allow extra time for travel and to check ahead as there remains potential for disruption to services and timetables may be amended on some routes.”

“Rotherham Central will remain closed to rail customers until Wednesday at the earliest.

A full service is now operating again on the Doncaster - Scunthorpe line.

On the Sheffield - Hull route, a full service is in operation between Doncaster and Hull, but services will not continue through to Sheffield.

Sheffield - Doncaster services are running as normal but trains will not continue through to Adwick.